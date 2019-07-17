A 40-room hotel will highlight a major mixed-use development in Eastpoint, expected to break ground soon, after county commissioners unanimously approved the terms of the Serenity Seaside Resort following a Tuesday afternoon public hearing.

After listening for two hours to the developer, as well as their supporter and critics, voice their view of the proposed planned unit development (PUD) on 56 acres where Island Drive and South Bayshore Drive intersect, commissioners approved without comment a motion by Commissioner Ricky Jones, and seconded by William Massey, to approve the project.

Lindlee Dermody, who is developing the project with husband Craig Dermody, was quickly hugged by the project’s numerous local supporters, many of whom had spoken out in favor of the project both on Tuesday, and at earlier meetings before the commissioners and the planning and zoning board.

“Change is coming, we all know that,” said Eastpoint businesswoman Denise Butler, in her remarks in support of the project. “I think they have done more than any other developer has, and I have been here to see these others come and go. They have done more than others have ever done.”

Terms of the new PUD, tweaked after commissioners in May voiced concerns when they scheduled the public hearing, now include a $1,500 donation from the developers on each of the proposed 44 residential lots, totaling $66,000, to go towards “a quality entity selected by the county” to develop affordable housing.

A gated access road for emergency vehicles, on to South Bayshore Drive, was scratched from the PUD, and Serenity’s main entrance, Begonia Street, will now have its two 10-foot wide travel lanes extended and improved by the developers to county road standards, after which the street would be turned over to the county to maintain.

In his report at the outset of the meeting, County Planner Mark Curenton said the county planning and zoning board had split 3-3 on the matter, as they weighed motions to recommend or to deny the revised PUD. Curenton recommended to commissioners the PUD be approved, and said it complied with goals, objectives and policies of the comprehensive plan.

Dermody handled the presentation on behalf of her and her husband, as well as their environmental advisor Dan Garlick, who she said had previous commitments.

She outlined how the 44 1,350-square-foot homes would be built on 6,000-square-foot single-family residential lots, with 2.4 units per acre, with 40 of the development’s 55 acres set aside for green space, recreation, wetlands conservation and storm water management.

The PUD notes that these buildings will be clustered on 3.68 acres, which comprise 6.7 percent of the total residential area. Of the remaining 15.52 acres, it says approximately 13.4 acres of wetlands and Critical Habitat Zone buffers will be placed in conservation easements with the only allowable use being passive elevated boardwalks by state authorization.

She said that this was below density limits that could be achieved if the developers pursued strict adherence to the existing residential and commercial zoning. “The proposed density is substantially below the maximum permitted,” Dermody said, noting that with the hook-up of the land to Eastpoint Water and Sewer, the density could be as high as nine units per acre.

She said the homes will be moderately priced, at between $200,000 and $250,000 each, and will be geared towards “couples who are retired who don’t want big yards, and who don’t want to take care of a pool.”

A private swimming pool and fitness center, as well as a 10,000 square foot community room, grill and coffee shop all open to the public, will be among the amenities offered. Dermody noted that this facility will be among the first to be built on the site.

The PUD also allows the building of a 40-unit hotel and 60 bungalows, which it terms “motor court cottages,” which are 450 square feet on 600-square-foot spaces.

Dermody said the project will lead to construction jobs for up to two years, with the Conservation Corps being used for skilled labor. She said the resort will generate 30 full-time jobs, in the areas of management, customer service, hospitality, marketing, reservations, IT and maintenance.

The PUD notes that nine acres, about 16 percent of the total land will be for infrastructure, including roads, sidewalks, stormwater management and underground utilities.

Dermody said the project, within an area designated by the state as an Opportunity Zone, with the federal government granting investors lucrative tax incentives, will bring increased revenue to the county though increased tourism dollars, and ad valorem and bed tax revenues. She said developers will be paying the roughly $500,000 cost to extend water and sewer to the property.

She also touted the wetland buffer areas, and the six-acre lake, plus the use of sales, natural vegetation and buffers to keep the streets dry. “The last thing we want is our streets to flood,” Dermody said.

Some opposition, mostly support

Lavern Holman, who lives on South Bayshore Drive near the development, spoke on behalf of neighborhood activists, requesting that Serenity grant seven changes to the project, one of which, the closure of the emergency access road, has already been granted.

“We all are important residents in the community. We deserve to be treated with respect,” said Holman. “We were here first and that should matter. We bought property in a residential neighborhood, not a commercial neighborhood.

“We have paid taxes for decades and we have been speaking out for one-and-a-half years about concerns with issues related to this project,” she said. “Very few have really listened.”

Holman said the project received 95 emails in opposition, and only 11 in favor. “Our concerns and issues were completely ignored in this new PUD,” she said. “What is done here will set a precedent for the future forever.”

She asked that the developers remove the bungalows from alongside Bayshore Drive to allow for a deeper buffer, and prevent travelers from seeing them as they drive past. “Do you realize how close these bungalows are to South Bayshore Drive?” she asked.

“We can’t reduce it any further, it would endanger the economic vitality of the project,” Dermody said. “We can’t reduce the density and make the project work.”

Holman also asked for 100 feet of forest buffer along South Bayshore. “If this buffer is not in place before construction begins, residents and visitors will have years of an unsightly construction site.”

Dermody said the bungalows will not be in view. “You will not see any bungalows going down South Bayshore,” she said. Noting that in view will be undisturbed green space.

“They’re going to be cute and you’re going to love them and you’ll not even know they are there,” she said.

Holman asked that the removal of the access road be stipulated in the ordinance, and that signs be erected at the Begonia Street exit that direct traffic left to Apalachicola, right to St. George Island, and with no right turn to Apalachicola.

“This will cause bottleneck congestion outside and inside the resort,” she said, estimating that there could 200 cars on busy weekends. “The neighborhood absolutely can’t handle this.”

She asked that it be stipulated that the bungalows must be built on site, could not be sold separately and could not include kitchens. Holman also sought a ban on fires and fire pits on the property.

Dermody said the developers plan to start the hotel as soon as possible and that it will be completed in two years. “The hotel I think will be successful the day it opens and we’re going to phase it,” she said. “The first thing will be the community center and pool.”

Other opposition to the project came from Apalachicola resident Diane Brewer, on behalf of the Historic Apalachicola Foundation. “Eastpoint is blessed with abundant vacant land,” she said. “Pick another site that doesn’t challenge neighbors.”

Also speaking out was Eastpoint resident Liz Sisung, who noted the large number of vacant sites that once were promising residential developments. “I saw many cul-de-sacs growing weeds,” she said. “My concern is what possibly could happen. Let’s make sure that what they want to do truly happens.”

For the most part, though, those speaking out were solidly in favor.

In addition to Butler, commissioners heard from Joyce Estes, an Eastpoint resident who spoke on her personal behalf as well as for the water and sewer district, for which she is board chair.

“Tourism is the only clean industry we can have,” she said. “People are hungry for jobs, they’re desperate for jobs. These are jobs they can fill without big high educations. Eastpoint needs this.”

Eastpoint businessman and fire chief George Pruett was in favor as well. “I can only see a positive impact on the volunteer fire department,” he said, alluding to the municipal service benefit units that will accrue to the department.

“It will not negatively impact us in any way,” he said. “We need to ‘put a coat of paint on our community.’ The fact is that these people are willing to invest in our community, they’re willing to invest here and give us something we can all proud of.”

Julie Krontz read a statement of strong support from the St. George Island Business Association. “We feel developers have gone above and beyond,” she said. “The developers have been extremely open-minded. Change is inevitable and we should be so lucky that a truly responsible developer has chosen to come here.”

Debbie Stamatinos, who lives on South Bayshore, said Dermody “has gone above board to speak to everyone, and they have tried to make as many changes as possible. This developer is as responsible as we will ever get for those 57 acres.”

Longtime Eastpoint businessman Tom Tiffin also voiced support.

“My main interest is I’ve been fighting poverty in Eastpoint,” he said. “That’s my main concern, we need jobs. Look at Apalachicola.

“People are impoverished and we got to change it,” Tiffin said. “If they’re willing to invest, give them a try and I wish you would.”