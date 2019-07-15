Today is Monday, July 15, the 196th day of 2019. There are 169 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On July 15, 1976, a 36-hour kidnap ordeal began for 26 schoolchildren and their bus driver as they were abducted near Chowchilla, California, by three gunmen and imprisoned in an underground cell. (The captives escaped unharmed; the kidnappers were caught.)

On this date:

In 1799, French soldiers in Egypt discovered the Rosetta Stone, which proved instrumental in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.

In 1834, the Spanish Inquisition was abolished more than 3 1/2 centuries after its creation.

In 1870, Georgia became the last Confederate state to be readmitted to the Union. Manitoba entered confederation as the fifth Canadian province.

In 1910, the term "Alzheimer's disease" was used to describe a progressive form of presenile dementia in the book "Clinical Psychiatry" by German psychiatrist Emil Kraepelin, who credited the work of his colleague, Alois (al-WAH') Alzheimer, in identifying the condition.

In 1971, President Richard Nixon delivered a televised address in which he announced that he had accepted an invitation to visit the People's Republic of China.

In 1983, eight people were killed when a suitcase bomb planted by Armenian extremists exploded at the Turkish Airlines counter at Orly Airport in Paris.

In 1985, a visibly gaunt Rock Hudson appeared at a news conference with actress Doris Day (it was later revealed Hudson was suffering from AIDS).

In 1996, MSNBC, a 24-hour all-news network, made its debut on cable and the Internet.

In 1997, fashion designer Gianni Versace (ver-SAH'-chay), 50, was shot dead outside his Miami Beach home; suspected gunman Andrew Phillip Cunanan, 27, was found dead eight days later, a suicide. (Investigators believed Cunanan killed four other people before Versace in a cross-country spree that began the previous March.)

In 2002, John Walker Lindh, an American who'd fought alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan, pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, to two felonies in a deal sparing him life in prison.

In 2008, in an All-Star game that began at dusk and ended at 1:37 a.m. the next morning, the American League defeated the National League 4-3 in 15 innings at Yankee Stadium.

In 2010, after 85 days, BP stopped the flow of oil from a blown-out well in the Gulf of Mexico using a 75-ton cap lowered onto the wellhead earlier in the week.

Ten years ago: A Russian-made Iranian jetliner carrying 168 people crashed after taking off from Tehran, killing everyone aboard. After more than a month's delay, space shuttle Endeavour and seven astronauts thundered into orbit on a flight to the international space station.

Five years ago: Israel resumed heavy bombing of Gaza after the Islamic militant group Hamas rejected an Egyptian truce plan and instead unleashed more rocket barrages at the Jewish state. A suicide bomber blew up a car packed with explosives near a busy market and a mosque in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least 89 people. More than 20 people died when a Moscow subway train derailed during rush hour.

One year ago: President Donald Trump arrived in Finland for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier, in an interview with CBS News, Trump named the European Union as a top adversary of the United States. France won its second World Cup title, beating Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow. Novak Djokovic (NOH'-vak JOH'-kuh-vich) captured his fourth Wimbledon title, defeating Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3); it was Djokovic's 13th major trophy, but his first in more than two years. A wildfire that killed a California firefighter forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.

Today's Birthdays: Author Clive Cussler is 88. Actor Patrick Wayne is 80. Rhythm-and-blues singer Millie Jackson is 75. Rock singer-musician Peter Lewis (Moby Grape) is 74. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 73. Rock musician Artimus Pyle is 71. Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, is 69. Actress Celia Imrie is 67. Actor Terry O'Quinn is 67. Rock singer-musician David Pack is 67. Rock musician Marky Ramone is 67. Rock musician Joe Satriani is 63. Country singer-songwriter Mac McAnally is 62. Model Kim Alexis is 59. Actor Willie Aames is 59. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 58. Actress Lolita Davidovich is 58. Actress Shari Headley is 56. Actress Brigitte Nielsen is 56. Rock musician Jason Bonham is 53. Actress Amanda Foreman is 53. Rock musician Phillip Fisher is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer Stokley (Mint Condition) is 52. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin is 51. Actor Stan Kirsch is 51. Actor Reggie Hayes is 50. Actor-screenwriter Jim Rash is 48. Rock musician John Dolmayan is 47. Actor Scott Foley is 47. Actor Brian Austin Green is 46. Rapper Jim Jones is 43. Actress Diane Kruger is 43. Actress Lana Parrilla (LAH'-nuh pa-REE'-uh) is 42. Rock musician Ray Toro (My Chemical Romance) is 42. Actress Laura Benanti is 40. Actor Travis Fimmel is 40. Actor Taylor Kinney is 38. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kia Thornton (Divine) is 38. Actor-singer Tristan "Mack" Wilds is 30. Actress Medalion Rahimi is 27. Actor Iain Armitage (TV: "Big Little Lies" ''Young Sheldon") is 11.

Thought for Today: "A sure way to lose happiness, I found, is to want it at the expense of everything else." — Bette Davis, American actress (1908-1989).