A big production is coming to an intimate setting with the musical "Into The Woods" at the Bayou Playhouse.

The musical, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and the book by James Lapine, intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters' wishes and quests. The main characters are taken from "Little Red Riding Hood," "Jack and the Beanstalk," "Rapunzel" and "Cinderella," as well as several other stories.

The show will be put on by the Playhouse's Rougarou Troupe, an intensive summer youth theater program. The musical has been adapted into a child-friendly version for use by schools and young companies, with the second act completely removed, as well as almost half the material from the first.

But the show's director, Camille Griffin, said the troupe, ranging in ages from 12-18, is putting on the full Broadway production first staged in 1987.

"It's a lot of fun," Griffin said. "There is a lot of singing, a lot of laughs, it's a blast. I love this show."

The play revolves around a baker and his wife (played by Seth Robichaux and Lynsey Domangue, respectively) who get cursed by a witch (played by Meagan Rousse) and go into the woods to attempt to undo the spell. There they encounter the characters from other fairy tales, and the stories intersect.

Other main characters include Hailey Thibodeaux as Cinderella and Nathaniel Richard as Cinderella's Prince.

"This is the first time we've put a full Broadway show on our stage," Griffin said. "It's a whirlwind, but it's so much fun. It's presenting a lot of new things that we have to face, but it's a lot of fun. The show is two-and-a-half hours long, and we're not used to that."

Jayden Lawson, Amber Pierce, Kate Paige, De’ja Harrison, Rae Richard, Olivia Richard, Zac Rodrigue, Brooklyn Savoie and Ross Wagner round out the cast.

The show opens on Thursday and will run for eight performances, Thursday through Sunday and July 25-28. The show starts at 7 p.m. except for the Sunday show, which begin at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $23 and are available now at bayouplayhouse.com/tickets.

Staff Writer Scott Yoshonis can be reached at 850-1148 or syoshonis@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @Foster_Cajun.