A huge field on the island for the annual Spritzer One-Mile Fun Run and 5k Race will bring benefits to the Franklin County High School cross-country program.
Cross country coach Kati-Morgan Hathcock, who began the race a few years ago, attracted an enormous turnout to Thursday morning event on St. George Island.
The Fun Run was won by 10-year-old Ethan Dyer, who ran an impressive 6:07.30 mile to top the 36-person field
The following were the other top 20 finishers:
Skyler Dele, 12, 6:56.20
John Talon Mathes, 9, 7:16.20
Ross Dekle, 38, 7:17.50
Robert Garner, 15, 7:57.50
William Garner, 15, 7:57.60
Anthony Dekle, 7, 8:30.30
Claire Hammock, 7, 8:47.00
Kaia Hathcock, 8, 8:51.50
Chase Sims, 7, 8:55.10
Reed Dekle Jr., 13, 9:09.60
Erik Howard, 40, 9:13.90
Evelyn Koester, 11, 9:32.10
Alex Howard, 17, 9:34.10
Kelly Sheppard, 37, 9:53.90
Parker McKay, 16, 10:01.60
Henry Domyslawski, 12, 10:36.10
Dusty Wix, 9, 10:38.40
Luke Dyer, 6, 11:18.30
Brooks Bowles, 5, 11:41.50
The 5K run was won by Robert Bledose, 24, who ran a 17:44.30 to top the 110-person field.
The following finishers in the Top 20 were:
Courtland Buntin, 20, 18:29.70
Logan Kilpatrick, 15, 20:47.40
Jason Timbert, 17, 20:48.60
Timmy Poloronis, 36, 22:40.10
David Henry, 53, 22:44.60
Rachel Randall, 41, 22:45.60
Graham Shierling, 13, 22:53.10
Robert Randall, 15, 23:12.40
Natalie Koester, 16, 23:13.70
Griffen McKay, 16, 23:21.00
John Sheppard, 45, 23:24.80
Michael Magnuson, 49, 23:51.20
Sam Fortunas, 28, 24:17.90
Daniel Opstal, 40, 24:27.50
Jeremy Davis, 48, 25:07.60
Sean Soendker Nicholson, 37, 25:48.70
Mandy McClellan, 35, 25:53.80
Harper Buntin, 14, 26:03.80
Robert Collins, 54, 26:17.50