A huge field on the island for the annual Spritzer One-Mile Fun Run and 5k Race will bring benefits to the Franklin County High School cross-country program.

Cross country coach Kati-Morgan Hathcock, who began the race a few years ago, attracted an enormous turnout to Thursday morning event on St. George Island.

The Fun Run was won by 10-year-old Ethan Dyer, who ran an impressive 6:07.30 mile to top the 36-person field

The following were the other top 20 finishers:

Skyler Dele, 12, 6:56.20John Talon Mathes, 9, 7:16.20Ross Dekle, 38, 7:17.50Robert Garner, 15, 7:57.50William Garner, 15, 7:57.60Anthony Dekle, 7, 8:30.30Claire Hammock, 7, 8:47.00Kaia Hathcock, 8, 8:51.50Chase Sims, 7, 8:55.10Reed Dekle Jr., 13, 9:09.60Erik Howard, 40, 9:13.90Evelyn Koester, 11, 9:32.10Alex Howard, 17, 9:34.10Kelly Sheppard, 37, 9:53.90Parker McKay, 16, 10:01.60Henry Domyslawski, 12, 10:36.10Dusty Wix, 9, 10:38.40Luke Dyer, 6, 11:18.30Brooks Bowles, 5, 11:41.50

The 5K run was won by Robert Bledose, 24, who ran a 17:44.30 to top the 110-person field.

The following finishers in the Top 20 were:

Courtland Buntin, 20, 18:29.70Logan Kilpatrick, 15, 20:47.40Jason Timbert, 17, 20:48.60Timmy Poloronis, 36, 22:40.10David Henry, 53, 22:44.60Rachel Randall, 41, 22:45.60Graham Shierling, 13, 22:53.10Robert Randall, 15, 23:12.40Natalie Koester, 16, 23:13.70Griffen McKay, 16, 23:21.00John Sheppard, 45, 23:24.80Michael Magnuson, 49, 23:51.20Sam Fortunas, 28, 24:17.90Daniel Opstal, 40, 24:27.50Jeremy Davis, 48, 25:07.60Sean Soendker Nicholson, 37, 25:48.70Mandy McClellan, 35, 25:53.80Harper Buntin, 14, 26:03.80Robert Collins, 54, 26:17.50