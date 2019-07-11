Apalachicola artist Susan Richardson will have a retrospective show and sale of her paintings at Live Oak Gallery, 156 Market Street, at the corner of Avenue G in Apalachicola.

The show, opening with a reception this Saturday, July 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. will be a tribute to Susan’s life and art. Originals will be sold by silent auction, with a portion of proceeds to benefit the Franklin County Humane Society. Framed and canvas wrapped prints will also be available for purchase.

Susan’s award-winning oil paintings cover a wide range of subjects including local people and scenes that she knew and loved in and around Apalachicola. The show will feature a selection of paintings representing favorite works from private collectors, on loan for the occasion.

The show will continue on exhibit daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, July 20. For more information, find Liveoakgallery on Facebook, Instagram or e-mail liveoakgallery@gmail.com