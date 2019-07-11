Jamie Kate Granger was born at 5:18 p.m. at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital on Friday, June 28.

She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20 1/2 inches long.

Kate is the daughter of Ally Millender and Christopher Granger, of Carrabelle.

Maternal grandparents are Jamie and Allen Millender, and great-grandparents Rhonda and Gary Skipper, all of Carrabelle.

Paternal grandparents are Christina and Christopher Granger, and great-grandparents Virginia and Dewey Creamer, all of Carrabelle.

Kate joins older brother Luke Harrison Granger in the family.