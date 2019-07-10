COCKTAIL PARTY

531 Liberty to host party July 27

531 Liberty in downtown Houma will be hosting a Summer Cocktail Party on July 27 with craft cocktails, a food buffet and live music starting at 7 p.m.

Steve Junot will be providing the music for the party, which will feature a five-drink cocktail flight and a finger-food buffet. Drinks served include a Ruby Hummingbird, a Salty Dog and a Pacific Margarita made with top-shelf spirits.

Items on the buffet include Duck Empanadas, Caprese Skewers, Charcuterie and assorted desserts.

Tickets for the party at 531 Liberty St. are limited to the first 75 people who RSVP to 223-2233. The buffet will cost $25, the drink flight is $35 and both combined is $55.

DINNER AND A COMIC

Mutzie returns for stand-up show at Fremin's

Fremin's Restaurant in Thibodaux will be hosting a night of comedy with Christian comedian Mutzie on July 19 and 20.

Mutzie was named New Orleans Entertainer of the Year twice and was named The Funniest Person in Louisiana three times. He performs his "clean, Christian, corporate" comedy act in over 300 shows every year including at cruise ships, comedy clubs, churches and corporate events around the globe.

He will perform three shows at Fremin's, at 7 p.m. July 19 and 20 and at 9 p.m. July 20.

Tickets are $20 and are available by calling 449-0333.

Fremin's is at 402 W. Third St. in Thibodaux.

COOKING DEMO

Rouses to host lesson in Thibodaux

Rouses Market in Thibodaux will be hosting a cooking demonstration starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Chef Neil Thibodaux, a.k.a. Chef Nino, will be preparing the unofficial Filipino national dish, Chicken Adobo, in which the chicken is marinated in vinegar, soy sauce, garlic and black peppercorns, browned in oil and simmered in the marinade.

Those attending the demonstration will be able to sample the dish.

The event is free, but registration is requested at eventbrite.com.

Rouses Market is at 204 N. Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux.