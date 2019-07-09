In Jacksonville, a woman felt a shooting pain in her lungs while she was driving after smelling an odor coming from a package she ordered online.

The Mathews Bridge in Jacksonville, Fla. was closed in both directions on Friday after a driver says that she got sick after “smelling a 300-year-old Bible” she purchased on the internet.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 5300 block of the Arlington Expressway around 1 p.m. after a woman expressed that she was having a medical episode, firefighters said.

The woman said that as she was traveling across the Mathews Bridge when she smelled something coming from the package and felt nauseous. She then said that she felt a shooting pain into her lungs.

The woman told first responders that the package contained a Bible that was over 300-years-old that she had purchased on the internet.

The JSO Bomb Squad Unit along with investigators were called out to investigate the contents of the package and the Mathews Bridge was closed as a precaution while they investigated, JSO said.

The all-clear was given by JFRD’s Hazmat team, and the bridge was reopened around 4 p.m.

It is still unclear what caused the drivers medical episode, but she was checked out by JFRD on the scene. JFRD Hazmat responded to the scene and did not identify the package to be a threat.

