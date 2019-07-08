ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can be friendly without making anything final. It is in your best interest to wait to make a permanent commitment or even a passing promise. Complex issues can make a loved one somewhat touchy today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You might be operating outside of your comfort zone. If you can't express your thoughts authentically without treading on any toes it might be best to remain quiet and avoid conflict for the present.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take advantage of mental get up and go today. This could be a good day for getting organized, making lists, and doing diligent research. A loved one may be reassuring. Avoid taking on additional financial burdens.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may need to wear some emotional armor to get through the day. Being super-sensitive to slights won't help you deal with the tough cookies of the world -- remember their behavior is about them, not you. You may be challenged to meet deadlines or high standards.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): This could be an excellent time to re-evaluate your appearance and public persona. Consider ways to make yourself more relevant and appealing and be patient with the time it may take to fully manifest your new ideas.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Accept what is. You may be juggling several goals and long-term objectives but at least one of them may appear to have reached a dead end. Be prepared to clearly explain your rationales if questioned.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be sure you are keeping your expectations realistic. This isn't a good time to make a commotion over a passing emotion -- sometimes the stars just don't favor digging deeply into issues, and today is one of those times.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't let small criticisms or disappointments wreck your mood. If you have artistic skills exercise your talents and you might be pleased with the results. Be sure to follow through on your duties first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Friends may tap into your fairmindedness to settle their fights. Remain optimistic even when you see flaws in a plan or someone's idea. Try to find a middle ground if opinions about spending differ.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Focus on team efforts and win-win solutions to overcome potential resistance. Don't begin any crucial new projects or launch any important plans as you may run into temporary stellar obstructions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may need to lace up your running shoes to keep pace with active companions. Be gentle but firm if your boundaries are being stepped on -- you can be honest and still remain polite and considerate.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Enjoy a moment of silence. A few minutes of meditation, yoga or deep breathing can put you in the proper frame of mind to handle stressed people and tense situations. A friend may need your support and backing.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Enjoy feel-good moments this week whenever you can but don't ignore your responsibilities and duties as the rest of July unfolds. Authority figures will expect you to maintain high standards. You might feel you are at the bottom of the pecking order so may become more ambitious. September is the best month to put important plans into motion and opportunities such as a job offer, or promotion could upgrade your lifestyle. Forming new contacts or joining a new circle of friends might be of prime interest in October. In November you may be challenged to please those in charge and may need to work harder than usual to keep your standing. In December your thoughts may turn to romance, but you should ask advice of your friends before you enter a new relationship.