If you like BBQ, you’re going to want to me in Apalachicola during the weekend of Jan. 23-25, 2020.

Specifically you’re to want to be in Battery Park, because that’s where the state’s champion barbeque bigwigs will be competing.

John Solomon, director of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce expects more than 50 teams to compete at Butts and Clucks because it has been selected by the Florida Barbecue Association to host the 2020 state championship.

“Each contest wishing to host the state championship must write an essay explaining why that contest should be it. As well as the contest must have had a very successful last couple of years, and provided teams and the FBA with all the needs they require,” said Solomon.

First year champ Lee Thompson said he doesn’t a recall a contest, only in its third year, being awarded the state championship.

“This is huge honor for the Chamber of Commerce and for Butts & Clucks,” Solomon said. “What makes the state championship even more special as at every contest they are awarded points for what place they finish in each category. But only in the state championship are the points doubled, which can push you into the team of the year discussion after just one win.

“This truly is a dream come true for us. The entire staff has worked very hard and to be rewarded with this is unbelievable and quite humbling,” he said.

As usual the event will feature a judge's training class, and a ‘shut up and shuck’ team and judge mixer on Thursday, a “mystery meat” contest, the deviled egg contest, which will include kids competition, a BBQ sauce contest, People’s Choice, and more.