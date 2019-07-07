What do you write about someone who is the greatest person you have ever known? How can you do an individual justice with words?

I will try.

That person was Lee Iacocca, who passed away on July 2. Our country has lost a truly great American.

Lee was the son of Italian immigrant parents, Nicola and Antoinette Iacocca. Nicola arrived alone in the United States in 1902, returned to Italy in 1921 and returned to the U.S. with a new bride, Antoinette. Lee was born three years later on Oct. 15, 1924, in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The greatest accomplishments in his distinguished career were the advent of the Mustang at the Ford Motor Company and saving Chrysler Motors from dissolution. His 32-year success at Ford concluded with his termination by Henry Ford II on July 13, 1978, and led to his eventual position as president of the Chrysler Corporation in 1979.

Lee’s dismissal, without cause, was one of the most devastating events of his life. It led him to write the following in “Iacocca, An Autobiography”: “I had been president of Ford for eight years and a Ford employee for 32. I had never worked anywhere else. And now suddenly, I was out of a job. It was gut wrenching. Perhaps I was responsible for my own fate. But what about Mary and the girls? Why did they have to go through this?”

And his anger toward Henry Ford II showed when he wrote, “They were the innocent victims of the despot whose name was on the buildings. Henry Ford made my kids suffer, and for that I will never forgive him.”

But Lee won’t be remembered as a man who lost his job at Ford, but will be forever honored for the many successes he was responsible for as president of the company. His reputation was only enhanced by his success at Chrysler, which was a basket case when he assumed the position of president.

My position at Chrysler resulted in our relationship. Lee and I had frequent interactions because of my position as his personal liaison to the Iacocca Institute at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The Iacocca Institute is responsible for creating transformative, hands-on leadership experiences that develop, challenge and empower the next generation of students.

Lee was a big supporter of the free enterprise system, especially in his interactions with students. He wrote as a purpose for his autobiography, “I kept thinking of all those young people I meet whenever I speak at universities and business schools. If this book can give them a realistic picture of the excitement and challenge of big business in America today, and some idea of what is worth fighting for, then all of this hard work will have been worth something.”

Lee was a tough individual who rewarded excellence in job performance. He also had a quick sense of humor. One day in a “tear down meeting,” he was at his best. A “tear down meeting” is where Chrysler engineers dissect a competitor’s vehicle part by part and lay the parts on the floor for executives to review. The subject of designing and producing a new convertible was broached, since there had been no convertibles built by the auto industry for a few years.

Lee turned to Francois Castaing, head of Chrysler engineering — a Frenchman who was scared of him — and said, “Francois, how long will it take to get a convertible back in the showrooms?”

Francois conferred with his engineers and said, “About five years.” Lee answered, “Five years hell, we fought and won a world war in five years, what do you mean five years.” Needless to say, Francois was crushed — but his answer of five years was about right.

In face to face meetings, Lee was professional and always the gentleman. I often had requests for autographed pictures for employees, which he signed with pleasure. To have been associated with him was my honor, and an honor I will never forget.

Lee dedicated his autobiography to his wife, Mary, who succumbed to diabetes. He wrote, “To my beloved Mary ... and your devotion to the three of us.” Lee was referring to himself and his two daughters, Kathi and Lia.

The U.S. has lost a giant. God bless and Godspeed, Lee Iacocca.

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.