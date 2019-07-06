MILTON — The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences will present a free class on herb use. Ginny Hinton, Santa Rosa County UF/IFAS family and consumer sciences agent, will show attendees how to select, preserve and use herbs to transform dishes into nutritious and delicious meals at home.

The first presentation is 10-11 a.m. July 12 at the SRC Extension Office, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton.

The second one is 1-2 p.m. July 19 at the Gulf Breeze Library, 1060 Shoreline Dr. in Gulf Breeze from 1-2 p.m.