Tallahassee Community College's academic all-stars have been recognized by both the Florida College System Activities Association and Panhandle Conference.

Genevieve Printiss, of Carrabelle, was one of the 31 student-athletes who made the FCSAA's All-Academic Team for attaining a 3.30 grade point average or above, while 44 earned Panhandle Conference honors for maintaining a 3.0 GPA or above.

Printiss was among trio of participants who were recognized in two sports, along with Gannon Hundley and Mia Wiederkehr, all members of the Eagles' cross country and track teams.

The Eagles' softball team led the way on both lists with nine FCSAA and 12 PC all-academic selections.

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) will announce its academic award winners in July.

