ARIES (March 21-April 19): Receiving attention for your ideas can make your day. Praise encourages you to think up some even more creative scenarios that are outside the box. You might feel you're receiving only faint applause from a preoccupied partner.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Check things out from every angle. What looks good on paper might not be as appealing in person. You know how to protect your sensitive heart and care for yourself without building a too-tough shell.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You would like to be considered a champion triathlete instead of a pedestrian. To be considered truly exceptional and outstanding, be honest about your mistakes and turn them into powerful learning experiences.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You could be so busy trying to attend to business at hand that you don't recognize someone's attempt to be affectionate right away. Avoid misunderstandings by being open and nonjudgmental to people's attempts at humor.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You receive ample input and inspiration from the people around you. Note and save the important specifics of each key idea; you'll be glad you did. Sometime in the future you'll need to draw upon these bits of information.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): One key puzzle piece could solve a problem like magic. If you pay close attention you will find out just what you need to know. With all the necessary elements in place your mind can become a race engine roaring toward the checkered flag.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Dawdling and other delaying tactics can prevent problems. Rather than squabbling over issues right now it would be best to ignore them or pretend they don't exist. You may seem inscrutable when you're really just avoiding unnecessary struggles.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn to gracefully deflect personal questions. You might want to assess and improve your coping mechanisms. You may hesitate to decide because you instinctively understand the time is not right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You mean well but sometimes people make judgments based on assumptions or their own projections. Since someone may misunderstand your intentions, hold off on extending an invitation or an offer for right now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Handle a social flare-up with delicacy and diplomacy. You can see all the sides of a problem from your objective viewpoint. Use your experienced eye to make careful judgements and decisions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You could be missing key facts about your assets and resources now. You might have a healthy financial status on paper but stay conservative, especially if some of your capital is tied up in investments that are not liquid.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When faced with tough decisions you may find it useful to choose not to respond yet. You may prefer to appear indecisive rather than to fight fire with fire. Somehow you avoid becoming involved in a complicated situation.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Sip iced tea, read some books or swing in a hammock in your spare time as the next four to five weeks fly by. Take some time to reconnoiter and relax because you will be back in fighting shape by mid-August and ready to hustle a little harder to keep the money coming in. By September your ambitions might grow, but you won't be ready to alter your destiny until October when opportunity knocks. This is an ideal time to launch plans or make key changes to improve your future. You may receive great advice and support from people who share your interests or dreams. Lay low in December when your moneymaking ideas could be off base, and your ideas could be impractical to execute. In January your appraisal of people and situations will be better than usual and those who can make a difference to your life might recognize your leadership abilities.