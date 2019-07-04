Lukas Earl Solomon, son of Earl R. Solomon, Jr. of St. George Island, graduated from Lawton Chiles High School Friday, May 24.

Luke, an Honor Scholar, will attend Florida State University starting this summer where he will be majoring in accounting/marketing at the College of Business. A legacy student, he follows his grandfather, E. Ray Solomon, who earned a bachelor of science in 1954 and a master’s degree in 1958; and his father, who received a bachelor of science in 1979.

Luke plays the trumpet and will be trying out for the FSU Marching Chiefs in August.