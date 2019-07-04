On Thursday, June 6. the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce snipped the ribbon on River's Edge Apalachicola, a new gallery at 59 Commerce St. The gallery provides original art that portrays the natural unspoiled beauty of the Gulf Coast landscape. Both emerging artists and established artists such as Natalia Andreeva, Debra and Randy Brienen, Dean Gioia, Keith Padgett and Robin Rodgers will be represented. Art forms include paintings, ceramics, jewelry, mixed metals, wood, photography, sculpture, and original lithographs.

The River's Edge Gallery is located in a newly constructed building designed with strong consideration given to the historic Apalachicola architecture. The upstairs residential area serves as a short-term rental. For more info, call 653-1031 or email owner Donna Ingle at dingle576@yahoo.com