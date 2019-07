It’s your Sweet 16, Audry Jolynne Louise Yowell.

I just want you to know how much you mean to us. We love you more than stars in the sky, and you have turned out to be a beautiful young lady. I never want you to change who you are.

Love,

Your Mama

Happy birthday from Amanda Nowling, Mike Davis, Rodney and Tyler Yowell, Granny Jeannette and Uncle Tony Ray