The following report is provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Arrests listed this week were made by officers from the Apalachicola Police Department, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. All defendants are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

June 21

Mary Ruth Wetzel, 48, Eastpoint, violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)

June 22

Steve Allen Johns, 26, Eastpoint, loitering or prowling; held without bond (FCSO)

June 24

Fayah Jane Gormley, 39, Apalachicola, domestic battery; released under supervision of probation services (APD)

June 25

Russell Wayne Cooper, 46, Eastpoint, two counts felony violation of probation, violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)

Kenneth R. Craddock, 39, Dothan, Alabama, violation of probation; released on own recognizance; (FCSO)

June 26

Arthur Gene Boone, 42, Apalachicola, trespassing on property - not structure or conveyance; $500 bond (FCSO)

June 27

Buel Clifford Taylor, 31, Apalachicola, violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)