The AA All Stars are headed for the World Series.

The 7-and 8-year olds, who face a pitching machine, finished as runners-up last weekend in Sebring for the Dixie Youth League state baseball tournament.

The boys won their first game on Saturday against West Seminole 14-3, and then fell in their second on Sunday against Avon Park 11-7. The bounced back to down San Antonio 11-1 Monday, and then fell 12-2 to Avon Park Tuesday to finish as runner-up.

The team is now busy fundraising for the July 26-30 World Series in Ruston, Louisiana at the Ruston Sports Complex.

The team plans to travel and practice a couple days ahead if possible in order to get acquainted with the fields.

Coach Ronnie Joseph’s squad is assisted by Tyler Poloronis, Lee Shiver and Jonathan Brown. The team includes shortstop Kobe Joseph, catcher Jasiah Fleming, third baseman Blanton Adair, first baseman Ethan Shiver, second basemen Gannon Poloronis, right fielder Brycin Brown, right-center fielder Adin Banks, right fielder Brian Taylor, left-center fielder Kacen Taylor, left fielder Camden Roberts, right fielder Micah King and left-center fielder Weston Hollenbeck.