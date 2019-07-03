COLUMBUS, Ga. — Rescue crews in Georgia have recovered the body a 6-year-old boy who fell into the Chattahoochee River last weekend.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports divers pulled the body from the water Tuesday morning.

Columbus Fire Division Chief Daniel Macon says his department responded Sunday evening to a call that a child had fallen into the river near Waveshaper Island. Divers searched most of the day Monday before finding the boy about 8 a.m. the next day.

Battalion Chief Bryan Watson says the body was found near the National Infantry Museum and Oxbow Meadows.