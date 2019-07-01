Grab your bicycles, wagons, golf carts, sneakers, whatever your mode of transport, and meet your friends in Apalachicola’s Lafayette Park between 6 and 6:30 pm on Wednesday, July 3.

Franklin’s Promise Coalition will provide streamers and decorations for everyone to decorate. Placards will be available for participants to display the name of their honored veteran.

For the 15th annual parade, the community will honor retired Army Sgt. 1st Class/E-7 Myrtis Wynn as the grand marshall. Wynn is a distinguished military veteran who is commended for her service, not just to our great country, but to our local community as well. Wynn’s service began with the U.S. Army in 1984. She served tours in Germany, Korea, Kuwait, MacDill Air Force Base, Fort Benning, and Fort Gordon. Her main mission was the operation and maintenance of signal communications equipment. After retiring in 2007 as a sergeant first class, she continued to work for the Army as an advance individual training (AIT) instructor, teaching basic electronics and tactical satellite to incoming recruits.

Keeping her connections to Apalachicola alive, she co-founded Project HOPE of Franklin County. Project HOPE’s mission is to develop a relationship with, and offer support to, educators, community organizations, churches, students, parents, and the community, so as to help students develop leadership skills and improve academically. With a focus on developing activities that encourage an interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Science (STEM), Project Hope helps students prepare for and achieve their future goals. Another important goal of Project Hope is to foster a relationship between our senior citizens and our youth.

If you want to watch the parade, the procession will travel down Avenue D, go under the bridge at Battery Park and proceed down Water Street to Riverfront Park for the ice cream social at 7 p.m. and the fireworks to follow at dusk.

The parade is organized by Franklin’s Promise Coalition and the crew of the Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast. Any questions, please contact Joe Taylor, Franklin’s Promise Coalition, at (850) 323-0176.