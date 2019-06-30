Two Franklin County residents averted injury when their sports utility vehicle crashed into the water at the Indian Pass boat ramp late Saturday evening.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, Felton Gay, Jr. 55, of Apalachicola was behind the wheel of a 2004 Porsche Cayenne that was traveling eastbound on State Route 30B (Indian Pass Road) at about 11:50 p.m.

The vehicle was negotiating a right curve, approaching the boat ramp on the shoulder, when it traveled onto the westbound shoulder and onto the ramp.

“The Porsche was propelled from the ramp and into the water,” read the report. “Both occupants were safely removed from the Porsche and brought to shore without injuries by bystanders that witnessed the incident.”

The report said Gay, and passenger Penelope Hall, 54, of Carrabelle, left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement officials, but were found hours later by a Gulf County deputy.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, White’s Gulf County Wrecker Service was still attempting to retrieve the vehicle from the water.

The report said Gay was charged with careless driving and failure to report a crash. It noted that both people were not injured, and had been wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.