After winning the district tourney in Apalachicola earlier this month, the Ozone All-Stars are headed to the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball state tournament in Bristol.

With opening ceremonies Friday evening, July 5 at Veterans Memorial Park, the action gets underway Saturday morning, July 6.

The local boys, age 12 and under, downed Wewahitchka, Port St. Joe and Blountstown to win the districts at D.W. Wilson Park.

Coached by David Paul, with assistants Ricky Abercrombie, and Will Luberto, the 12-player team includes pitcher Cody Abercrombie, first baseman Colby Blackburn, second baseman Logan Bentley, shortstop Jensen Odom, third baseman Prince Williams, left fielder Reece Juno, center fielder Will Luberto, right fielder Jaylen McNair, pitcher Alex Sterling, first baseman J’Michael Miller, catcher Josiah Friddle, and catcher Preston Butler.

“We’ve been practicing since the district tournament,” said Paul.