ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): Some people just aren't very good at validation. Understand that what people say and do is a reflection of them and not of you. Do the best you can every day; let go of any criticism you can't learn key lessons from.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Trust takes time to build. It could be an uphill battle to gain someone's confidence if their previous experiences have left them gun-shy. It may be better to move forward on your own for now.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don't let the mistakes of the past haunt you. Learn from your experiences but don't allow them to make you afraid to try something new. Cultivate optimism and a can-do attitude when engaged in your daily routines.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be careful not to assume anything. Ask questions to make things clear and don't take for granted that you know how someone will feel or think. Wait and see how events play out before making complex plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your dreams attainable. You could find that you've set a goal that is more difficult to achieve than you thought. You can move the finish line back a bit or you can start over again with an objective that is more doable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When it rains it pours. Be firm when it comes to keeping a tight budget as unexpected circumstances could quickly create a strain on finances. A minor disagreement could easily become more negative than you'd like.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): It isn't personal. Just because there's a pothole doesn't mean you have to step in it; just because someone gives offense doesn't mean you have to take it. Stand up for yourself while retaining your inner equanimity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take off the blinders. You may be so focused on a singular goal that you completely forget something else that is equally as important. Make sure that you remain aware of what's going on all around you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Friendly advice could be misunderstood. Even when you have the best of intentions, someone may not appreciate your words of wisdom. Find spare time to pursue your passions and pastimes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The most violent tempest can't move a solidly planted boulder. Be a rock in the face of adversity by standing your ground and keeping calm, cool and collected. Storms of discontent and unrest will pass quickly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The truth can set you free. While praise can feel good, honest feedback can help show you areas where you can improve. Philosophical discussions can help to build common bonds and shared views.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): No one can rain on your parade if you don't let them. Find joy in pursuing the activities that bring you the greatest satisfaction and don't get roped into pointless dramas. If needed you can be your own best friend right now.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Accept your life for what it is during the next four to six weeks and avoid blowing minor relationship issues out of proportion. If you and a loved one are at odds take off on a vacation to an exotic location in September and put some romance back in your life. Your judgment might be better than usual in November, but you might also have a tendency to drift off into pointless speculations about "what could be." Steer clear of new romantic entanglements because they may be a waste of time. In December you might be careless or happy-go-lucky but if you have worked hard all year you could receive rewards or a worthwhile opportunity. Almost anything you begin at the beginning of the year will bring improvements and unseen benefits.