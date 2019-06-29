Family and friends are mourning the death of a popular young man they watched grow up in Franklin County, after he died Friday evening when the car he was driving ran off the road in Wakulla County.

According to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol, Trafton Shiver, 20, of Crawfordville, was behind the wheel of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Road at about 10:15 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and drifted off the roadway onto the westbound shoulder.

The vehicle then crashed into a culvert, struck several small trees and then overturned as it tried to return to the roadway.

Both Shiver, and his parents, Randy Shiver, 49, and Jill Shiver, 42, both of Crawfordville, were ejected from the vehicle.

All three were rushed by Wakulla Fire and Rescue to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. Trafton Shiver later died from his injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the three persons involved in the crash were not wearing seatbelts.