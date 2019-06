EGLIN — The base will conduct a prescribed burn today in tactical training areas M-2, M-3 and M-7 on the reservation.

The burn will involve 4,600 acres on the eastern portion of the reservation, north of Hogpen Branch, east of Range Road 212 and 361, south of Range Road 370, and west of Range Road 367.

Transport winds should be out of the east with a mixing height of 4,500 feet.

Smoke impacts are expected to be minimal.