Nine players have taken the field for Apalachicola’s upcoming city elections.

By the time the World Series rolls around in early October, three will have won.

By today’s deadline of noon, three candidates had qualified to run for mayor, four will be on the ballot for city commission Seat 1 to replace Mitchell Bartley, and two are running to succeed Jimmy Elliott for Seat 2.

On the ballot for mayor will be, in alphabetical order, Kevin Begos, Amy Hersey and Valentina Webb.

Vying for Seat 1 with be Despina George, Barry Hand, George Mahr and Luis Ramon Valenzuela-Lopez.

In these two races, if no candidate receives a majority of the votes at the first round of balloting Tuesday, Sept 3, then the top two will be in a run-off Sept. 17.

In the race for Seat 2, Adriane Elliott is running against Torben Madson, with that election decided Sept. 3

All votes are cast at the Fort Coombs Armory, and all registered voters within the city limits can vote in all three races, all of which are non-partisan.

All three positions are for four-year-terms, although the new city commission is likely to consider a proposal, floated about six months ago, to amend the terms so that the city can switch elections to even-numbered years, in line with the state and federal balloting, and handled by the county supervisor of elections office.

City Clerk Deborah Guillotte, whose office is at the city municipal complex, at the site of the former Apalachicola High School, has the task of overseeing this year’s election.

Candidates paid a fee of $233.60 to run for commissioner, and $270 in the race for mayor.

If you live in Apalachicola and want to be sure to have a say in the election, the deadline to register as a voter, if you haven’t already, is Monday, Aug. 5 for the Sept. 3 general election, and Aug. 19 for the possible Sept. 17 runoff.

That task is handled by the supervisor of elections office at 47 Avenue F. The supervisor’s office will also be where early voting takes place between Aug. 26 and 31.