Allstate released its America’s Best Drivers report which identifies those large US cities that have the “safest” drivers. Find out where Floridians rank.

Have you ever stopped to think how risky some of the roads in Florida are? It’s mostly because of the driving styles of people on any given day. Some are aggressive, others are distracted or tired -- and some are straight up drunk.

Every year, Allstate releases its America’s Best Drivers report, which identifies those large US cities that have the “safest” drivers. Based on the insurance providers 15th annual report, Floridians are in the top ten.

Out of 200 large cities, Cape Coral ranks as the #10 safest driving city. According to city data, there’s an average of 12.2 years between claims in Cape Coral. The national average is 10 and a half years.

Florida's new texting & driving law goes into effect July 1, 2019: Here’s what you need to know

The second safest city in Florida is Port St. Lucie, which ranked #14.

The list of U.S. cities on the report is broken up by facts based on recent data. Did you know the average driver will experience a collision every 10 and a half years? Or that 94% of collisions are caused by preventable human factors?

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Other Florida rankings (safest driving city):

Tallahassee - 42nd

St. Petersberg - 49th

Fort Lauderdale - 62nd

Hollywood - 91st

Orlando - 93rd

Pembroke Pines - 99th

Tampa - 101st

Miramar - 106th

The safest driving city in America, according to Allstate research, is Browsville, Texas. while the least safest is Baltimore, Maryland.

See the full report here.