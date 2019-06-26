Democrats on Capitol Hill, liberal political groups and their allies in the national media relentlessly attack President Donald Trump — admittedly with some justification — for his propensity to routinely fib, exaggerate and beguile like the salesman he once was.

Yet Trump’s critics themselves behave similarly. Consider the package of tax cuts passed by Republicans in December 2017 and enacted by Trump.

Before and since the tax measure became law, Democrats have feverishly promoted the idea that the changes were a boon only to powerful corporations and Wall Street fatcats — when in fact most Americans, especially those on the middle and lower rungs of the economic ladder, reaped a benefit.

Liberal Vox columnist Matthew Yglesias acknowledged this willful deception with a tweet back in April: “Nobody likes to give themselves credit for this kind of messaging success, but progressive groups did a really good job of convincing people that Trump raised their taxes when the facts say a clear majority got a tax cut.”

We now have more evidence that reality about the tax-cut package is far different than what those on the left are telling the American people.

The National Federation of Independent Business, the nation’s leading advocacy group for U.S. small businesses, recently announced that several components of its monthly Optimism Index, a random survey of its members, had exceeded previous records, or were near those levels.

For instance, 64% of small business owners reported spending on capital projects, the highest ratio in 15 months, while 30% projected such outlays within the next few months, a historical high. Those investment plans were found most frequently among companies in transportation, manufacturing and construction — many of the blue-collar firms Trump vowed to help.

Another NFIB record was equaled by the 25% of owners who said their “single most important problem” was finding qualified workers — a reflection of the strong labor market, and a percentage that exceeded those who claimed taxes or regulations were their biggest impediment. NFIB also noted that “reports of rising compensation (among workers at small businesses) are holding at historically high levels.”

Commenting on its findings, the group added, “The financial press is replete with concerns about a growing ‘weakness,’ both here and abroad, but there is no sign of concern on Main Street as the Optimism Index ventured into rarely reached territory. The surge in optimism was supported by solid gains in reported capital spending, hiring, inventory investment, and profit trends.”

In a statement, NFIB President and CEO Juanita Duggan pointed out, “Optimism among small business owners has surged back to historically high levels,” as small business owners are “taking advantage of lower taxes and fewer regulations.”

We should not be surprised when lightening the tax and regulatory load helps owners of businesses big and small and their employees flourish. Additionally, what’s troubling, but perhaps not all that surprising, is that those who stand to lose politically when those policies work will mask reality behind deception and propaganda, even as they offer themselves as paragons of truth.

This editorial originally appeared in the Lakeland Ledger.