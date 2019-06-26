Destin beaches got an infusion of fame this week when national media discovered that a New Orleans woman had gotten married here recently with 34 of her closest friends by her side.

Casme Carter had 34 bridesmaids, a virtual brigade compared to new husband Gary’s 12 groomsmen.

By the end of the day Tuesday, their story had appeared on CNN, Inside Edition and the New York Daily News, to name just a few.

The couple got married at Pelican Beach Resort June 2.

“I’m very humbled and honored that people are inspired by our story,” Casme told the Destin Log. “I never had a number in my head. I just had a group of women that I wanted to be included in my day.”

The 34 women, some of whom wore $25 dresses ordered off Amazon, included her six sisters, her sister-in-law to be, her new stepdaughter and four women she had mentored. The rest were friends from “literally all over the world.”

She described her professions as magazine publisher, wedding singer, songwriter and founder of a mentoring program for young women and actresses. Many of her wedding singer gigs were in Destin.

“I’m big on energy,” she said. “When I meet women with good energy, I stay in touch with them.”

Some of the vendors for the wedding, which was put together in three months, were from the Destin area while she brought others from New Orleans.

“Everyone wants to know the same thing, ‘Why so many?’” she said. “Some people are like, ‘I don’t even like 34 people.’”

But as the oldest of eight children, Casme said she was brought up to nurture others. And that meant that having 34 of her close friends participate in her wedding just made sense.

In addition to the invited guests, there were also those who watched from nearby balconies as the bride and groom said their vows and the nearly three dozen bridesmaids posed for photos along the waterline.

“I have a message from a lady who said, ‘I’m so glad the world got to see what I was telling my friends. I was out on the balcony and just in awe of the good energy,’” Casme said.

This story originally published to nwfdailynews.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network.



