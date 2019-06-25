Tuesday night's Bama Art House film will be a 2018 documentary that focuses on the famed ’70s Los Angeles neighborhood from which much of the folk-alt-country-rock roots sprang.

“Echo in the Canyon,” rated PG-13, features music from the Byrds, the Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield, the Mamas and the Papas, and interviews with many of the surviving music-makers.

The Bama Art House summer film series is held each Tuesday night through July 9 at the Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave.

Tickets for each showing in film series, which also runs in the fall and winter, are $8 for general admission, $7 for students and $6 for Arts Council members. Each film begins at 7:30 p.m., with the box office opening at 6:30, and the doors and Bama Bar at 6:45. Season-pass punch cards, $60 for any 10 films in any Bama Art House series, will be on sale at the box office.