Single-game tickets are now available for four University of Alabama home football games.
Tickets can be ordered online at www.rolltide.com for these games at Bryant-Denny Stadium:
• Sept. 7: New Mexico State for $35
• Sept 21: Southern Miss for $45
• Oct 26: Arkansas for $75
• Nov: 23: Western Carolina for $35 or $45
Kickoff for the New Mexico State game is set for 3 p.m. Kickoff times for the other three games will be determined at a later date.
Tickets for SEC home games against LSU, Tennessee, and Ole Miss are available in mini-plan packages of five and three games, starting at $145.
For more information, call athletics ticket office at 348-2262.
UA kicks off the season Aug. 31 against Duke at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. with ABC televising.