Virginia Tucker, 92, was born on Sept. 20, 1926 in Abbeville, Alabama to Dewitt and Sally Barron Scott.

She was the fourth of five children: Jack, Edna, Ruby, Virginia and Nell. Though she grew up very poor during the Great Depression, stories of her childhood were filled with fun and happy times spent playing with her siblings in the pecan orchard and woods surrounding the Scott homesite.

Soon after the end of World War II, while visiting a cousin in Panama City, she met Kenneth Tucker. Kenneth was a handsome airman who had been a B-17 tail gunner in Italy during the war. They would later marry and have two daughters. Ginny enjoyed many happy years as an Air Force wife. While being a housewife and raising two daughters, she stayed busy volunteering with the Red Cross. She was an active member of the NCO Wives' Club and spent time with her girls as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. Ginny enjoyed bowling on the ladies league and became a skilled golfer. One of the highlights of her life as a military wife was the year she won the ladies' golf tournament by beating the base commander's wife in a playoff match. While living in England, Ginny developed an interest in antiques. She loved to comb the English countryside and small villages in search of treasures.

Kenneth retired from the military in 1967. Their retirement years were spent between Panama City and Eastpoint, Kenneth's hometown. They would finally settle in Lynn Haven in 1990 where they restored and remodeled an old home. They happily spent their golden years in their dream home overlooking North Bay. Ginny spent her time sewing, crafting, going to yard sales, and working in her yard and garden. She was a member of Lynn Haven Methodist Church and the Lynn Haven Garden Club.

Upon Kenneth's death in 2017, Ginny moved to Beehive Assisted Living where she happily resided until the destruction of Hurricane Michael initiated a move to Gainesville, to be near her youngest daughter, Barbara. Ginny passed away on Saturday, June 8 at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, surrounded by her family.

Virginia is survived by daughters, Wanda Goodwin, of Micanopy, and Barbara Tucker, of Gainesville. She is survived by grandson, Brandon Goodwin and wife Melissa of Panama City and one great-granddaughter, Mallorie Goodwin of Waynesville, Missouri.

In honoring her request, there will be no funeral. At a later date, her ashes will be scattered at the original Scott family homesite near Abbeville, Alabama.

To extend condolences, please visit www.heritagefhllc.com