There are actions that lead to unintended consequences. That is a term that could be used in describing the Democrats’ obsession with impeaching President Donald Trump. At least I hope what Democrats are doing isn’t intentional.

Their obsession with Russia as it relates to Trump and his administration have negated any chance of the United States and Russia reaching common ground. Positive movement or action by President Trump toward Russian President Vladimir Putin is impossible because of the intransigence of Democrats and their party’s followers.

When Trump was elected president, there seemed to be a chance for improved relations between the two superpowers. But instead of relations improving, the two countries were never given a chance at any kind of a reconciliation. This country may rue the day when government agencies cooperated in a now debunked tale of collusion between President Trump and the Russian government. It all started with the intelligence community giving credence to vague and tainted evidence.

The unverified, so-called “opposition research dossier” commissioned by Fusion GPS’s Glenn Simpson on behalf of Hillary Clinton was the vehicle used by the intelligence community as verification of Trump’s involvement with the Russians. Even after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report exonerating President Trump of any collusion, former Federal Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was on national television telling a national audience he still thought it possible that Trump was a Russian asset. Former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper were using terms like “treasonous” and “outrageous” to describe Trump’s behavior.

The American intelligence organizations are supposed to be non-political and maintain operational integrity. There obviously were members of the intelligence community who did not favor Trump. But they let their personal feelings overpower their obligation to stay out of politics. Politics in the U.S. has reached the gutter. The lousy politicians, along with their politics, should be flushed down the toilet by the American voters.

Nearly three decades ago, the old Soviet Union was in a meltdown. The USSR lost 15 countries and superpower status. Putin has called the collapse of the Soviet Union the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.”

However, there was an opportunity when Trump took office for dialogue between the two countries. Russia and Trump were developing a friendship that could have prevented the acrimony that now exists between the superpowers. Trump even appointed Rex Tillerson, who had successfully negotiated energy transactions with Russia, as secretary of state, and the Russians trusted Tillerson.

Russia became more democratic after the breakup of the Soviet Union, but because of the actions of the U.S. has chosen to align more closely with China. The two countries recently held joint military operations because a rivalry with the U.S. has provided them with a common enemy. Since the Soviet breakup, Putin has improved the Russian military and generally established Russia as a world power once again. Trump has tried to keep China from the position of world power broker, but is failing in his attempt.

Russia and China have political processes and governments that are foreign to most Americans. But their governments are entrenched; therefore, they are what we have to work with on a cooperative basis.

China and Russia are determined to control the U.S. influence in their countries. Guo Xuetang, director of the state-run Institute of International Strategy and Policy Analysis in Shanghai, said, “China doesn’t want a two-front war and neither does Russia. So China defends the east and Russia defends the west.”

The U.S. doesn’t want a war, east or west. The Democrats are making the possibility of war more likely with their repeated, unwarranted attacks on both Russia and China. It is time for diplomacy to trump adversarial politics. Unintended consequences are becoming detrimental to the health of the U.S.

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.