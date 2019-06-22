Ten little scholars all graduated from the Franklin County Early Head Start program in Apalachicola on June 7.

Each wearing robes and mortar boards, the youngsters, ages 2 and 3, just completed the toddler classroom, taught by Tanicia Pugh-Bell and Samantha Creamer, under the auspices of Center Director Holly Paul.

The children had worked on their ABCs, days of the week, colors and shapes, during the year, with classes held Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Graduating were Marcus Allen, Josiah Critton, Kaden Fugghett, Paisley Jones, Bryson Lane, Madison North, Krislynn Simmons, Bensleigh Turrell, Amaiyah Walden and Aria Weatherspoon.

Following the ceremony, parents took photos and then enjoyed a pizza lunch with their child.