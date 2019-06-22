EDGEWATER — A Hialeah man was arrested early Friday after police seized 3 pounds of methamphetamine worth $25,000, which he said was for "filtering pools," according to the Edgewater Police Department.

Guillermo Arteaga, 53, was being held on $25,000 bail at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Arteaga was arrested after police stopped him for doing 80 mph in a 45-mph zone and discovered an arrest warrant out of Palm Beach County, according to reports.

When police conducted a vehicle inventory before Arteaga's car was towed, they found a black bag in the trunk that contained smaller vacuum-sealed bags with large quantities of an “ice-like substance” that tested positive for meth, reports stated.

According to police, Arteaga said that the meth wasn’t for human consumption but for “filtering pools,” according to the reports.

Arteaga was charged with trafficking methamphetamine 200 grams or more and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with grand theft over $20,000, burglary of a conveyance and grand theft of a motor vehicle.