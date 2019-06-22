The Forgotten Coast Fitness & Wellness Center, which has been helping Franklin County residents and visitors achieve a healthier lifestyle since 2014, will celebrate and show appreciation to members and the community at an anniversary party Thursday, June 27.

The first hour, from 5 to 6 p.m., will be for members only, with the second hour, from 6 to 7 p.m. serving as an open house for anyone in the community to enjoy great company, indulge in local eats, and see the friendly atmosphere that is designed to inspire and fulfill fitness goals.

Jim Brown at (850) 509-0393The non-profit, community based fitness and training center, at 192 14th Street, at the north end of the Van Johnson Complex, has as its mission is to encourage lifelong lasting change and positively impact local citizens and visitors by providing a user-friendly venue to achieve all wellness and fitness goals.

For more info, visit www.forgottencoastfitness.com, or Ashley Floyd at (440) 477-2921.