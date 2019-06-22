Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, awarded a special donation of $1,250 to Second Harvest of the Big Bend, a Florida organization feeding an estimated 134,000 hungry people, including 30,000 children.

The organization works through a network of partner agencies and offers additional programming to educate and engage the community in the fight against hunger.

The company in 2019 is marking its 125th year by presenting a special gift of $1,250 each month to nonprofit organizations across its service areas.

Company employees vote to determine which organization receives the donation, and the gifts are made in addition to the company’s annual giving contributions within its markets.

“We’re pleased to support an important organization like Second Harvest in recognition of Consolidated Communications’ 125 years of serving customers,” said Kerry Anthony, director of operations. “We have a long history of supporting organizations that make a significant difference in our local communities. Our employees are also committed to building stronger communities, and by choosing Second Harvest as the gift recipient, it demonstrates the importance of the services they provide to thousands of individuals, children and families.”

“Second Harvest of the Big Bend and the north Florida residents and children who suffer food insecurity daily want to thank Consolidated Communications for their support,” said Rick Minor, executive director. “North Florida is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Michael and every donation enables us to feed more children, seniors and families who are struggling to make ends meet. Consolidated Communications’ donation, will allow Second Harvest to provide 5,000 meals.”

Throughout the year, Consolidated employees will vote on additional organizations to receive a special contribution in recognition of the company’s anniversary. Contributions already have been awarded to nonprofits in Illinois, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.

