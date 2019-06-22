Hello Franklin County!

The Summer Reading Program “A Universe of Stories” continues with weekly programs held on Thursdays at Eastpoint at 2 p.m. and at the Carrabelle branch at 4 p.m. Join the staff June 20 and June 27, for “Space Exploration” for suggested ages 6-14 .There will be no reading programs the week of July 4.

We are so excited about the programs in July. The Florida Panhandle Archaeology Network (FPAN) will be presenting a storytime called “A Sky Full of Stories” on July 11. The Tallahassee MoLab will be teaching “Sound Science” on July 18, and the finale by Animal Tales “Creatures of the Galaxy” will be held on July 25. For the little ones, Read With Me, the children’s storytime will be June 27 at 10:30 a.m. at the Eastpoint branch and will continue having their own fun with Space Exploration!

Hey kids, ages K-12, we hope you’re working hard on your reading challenges. Pick up challenge sheets and logs at the library. Deadline for the reading challenge will be July 31. Prizes are HD Fire 8 Tablets, where two will be awarded at each library. The Friends of the Library will draw winners the first of August. Start reading now!

Many of the regular scheduled programs will continue through the summer, including adult programs such as the Writer’s Forum, the third Wednesday of each month at Eastpoint at 1 p.m.; the adult Book Chat the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at Eastpoint; and for the kids, Steam 2 in Carrabelle, and the Teen Book Club and the Anime Club in Eastpoint. So pick up a calendar of events and enjoy the coolness of the library.

Franklin County Public Libraries will be closed on Thursday, July 4 and the Carrabelle Branch will be closed Friday, July 5 and open on Saturday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Follow us on Facebook, view the calendar of events and online resources are on the library website at fcpl.wildernesscoast.org. Contact the Eastpoint branch 670-8151 and the Carrabelle branch at 697-2366. See you at the library!