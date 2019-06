Marcia Carollynne (Lynne) Wells, age 77, of St. Joe Beach died on March 2, 2019. After an unexpected delay a Memorial Mass is scheduled for June 21 at 11 EDT from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port St. Joe with Fr. Chris Winklejohn officiating. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Winston. With Lynne's love of animals it is requested in lieu of flowers, a donation to the St. Joseph Bay Humane Shelter would be appreciated. Services under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.