Port St. Joe businessman Jason Shoaf swept to easy victory Tuesday night in the race for the Florida House, winning solid majorities in all 10 of the North Florida that comprise House District 7.

He now succeeds former Rep. Halsey Beshears, a Monticello Republican who stepped down in January to run the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration.

Shoaf, a Republican who solidly defeated rival Mike Watkins in the April GOP primary, had an even smoother time Tuesday night, besting Tallahassee communications consultant Ryan Terrell by an almost 3-to-1 margin.

Shoaf gathered 11,604 votes, or more than 71 percent of the total, while Terrell received 4,670 votes, or 29 percent.

In Franklin County, where the turnout was a meager 18.2 percent, Shoaf carried exactly two-thirds of the 1,548 voters who cast ballots, winning 1,031 to 517, and carrying all eight precincts.

The strongest turnout in the county was at the Fort Coombs, where 30 percent of the registered voters cast ballots, and where Terrell posted his strongest showing, carrying nearly 40 percent of the votes.

The most meager turnout was at the American Legion Hall in Apalachicola, where only about 14 percent of registered voters cast ballots. It is also where Shoaf had his strongest showing, collecting nearly 85 percent of the votes.

A solid majority of county voters cast ballots either by mail, 509, or by early voting, 169.

In an election night statement made at a victory party with his wife Ashley and their two kids, gathered with volunteers, family and friends at Joe Mama's Pizza in downtown Port St. Joe, Shoaf said that “in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. I am incredibly proud to take on this role, and I guarantee our voice will be heard.

“I'll make sure they know the devastation and destruction that Hurricane Michael brought on our region, and the families and businesses that are still struggling nearly one year later. I'll make sure they know that we're not willing to compromise our values,” he said. “The right to life, the right to bear arms and the right to pursue the American Dream - these values are not for sale. And I'll make sure they know we care about our kids.

“The best and most important investment we can make is in their future. I want to bring more skills and training programs to our high schools so that students can learn the skills they need to find good-paying jobs,” said Shoaf, who is vice president at St. Joe Natural Gas.

He also extended thanks “to the many supporters - both old friends and new friends - who spent their time, their money and their shoe rubber getting out the vote for this election.

“I’m so fortunate to have all of your support,” he said. “Humbling isn’t the word, it’s unbelievable.”