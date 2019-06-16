Our country has for centuries had troubles with the introduction of creatures previously unknown here, which encountering ideal conditions and no natural enemies, destructively overran their new habitat.

Native peoples across the nation – we called them “Indians” – died in great numbers at the hands of non-native, invasive Europeans and the new diseases they brought with them,

We are still dealing with things like nutria, water hyacinths, both non-native and invasive. Among the latest biological invaders is the giant apple snail, suited to our warm, wet climate and reportedly dangerously destructive of plant life. It got loose from home aquariums maybe 10 years ago and spread across coastal Louisiana, including Terrebonne's Chacahoula swamp, alarming Gibson resident Tim Rochel.

He proposed, in a 2012 Ellzey column, countering the apple snail invasion by turning the critter into a Cajun culinary dish. Lucy Mahan promptly responded with a recipe:

"When I was little I lived in Montegut by a lady who cooked things that you wouldn't dream of eating. If it moved she cooked it and everything was so good. I think if she was still living she would have loved these snails."

Cajun-S-Car-Go

12 apple snails

3 sticks butter

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3 very large onions sliced

1 head of garlic minced

3 stalks of celery chopped

2 green bell peppers chopped

1 lemon sliced

1 jar green olives

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon crab boil

1 six-pack Dixie beer

1/2 cup parsley

1 cup Parmesan cheese

"First wash apple snails with a brush to get all the swamp juice off. In a great big pot add butter, oil, onions, garlic, celery and bell pepper. Saute on medium fire until wilted, stirring constantly.

"Next add lemon, green olives, salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper and Dixie Beer. Bring to a boil, low fire and simmer for 30 minutes. Add crab boil, apple snails and simmer for another 30 minutes. Stir in cheese and parsley. Eat with garlic bread. (Like they say on TV, don't try this at home.)"

Sauce piquant? Meanwhile, in Gibson, Tim Rochel had been working on an apple snail sauce piquant. "Bigano snails (our local conch) have been used by the Cajuns for many years. I have researched the preparation of the apple snail and found out that soaking them in fresh water for 12 hours will let them finish digesting any matter in their gut.

"It is then recommended that the snails be steamed until the flesh is easily removed from the shell. All should be discarded with the exception of the 'foot'. Diced it seems much like a bigano. A word of warning to all: these snails should be cooked very well so as not to transmit anything to humans. Like many mollusks, they contain health risks when eaten raw."

Traditional escargot is eaten in the shell, small morsels dipped in melted butter or a sauce. Rochel proposed cleaning, steaming and dicing the snails into his recipe.

Questions: Rochel was not entirely comfortable with Lucy's recipe, and was cautious about trying it because it seemed to ignore the need for cleaning the snail meat carefully before consumption.

Mahan's recipe was set for publication, but that column disappeared during the confusion of Hurricane Isaac and no explanation of its fate has been forthcoming. Mahan did not indicate whether she had cooked Cajun-S-Car-Go, and with Rochel's concerns about safe preparation, I preferred to sample before I recommended and published it. The subject went cold for some seven years until now.

Daring diners: Any reader who has eaten an apple snail dish or who is willing to try the Mahan/Rochel instructions should contact me with the details. If a sample is available, Jonathon Foret may be able to recruit a brave taster.

Lockport dance: The twice-monthly Sunday live music Community Dance at the Lockport Fire Station is back. Vin Bruce's Grandson & Band will play from 2-5 p.m. June 23. Doors open at 1 p.m. The cost is $10; bring your own drinks and snacks; ice furnished.

Cat adoption bargain: For the entire month of June, the fee for cat adoptions is $25, including neutering, microchip and more at the Terrebonne Animal Shelter, 100 Government St., Gray. Call 873-6709 or visit www.tpcg.org/animalshelter for information.

Stay ready! Storm season is just beginning.

