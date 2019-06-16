FORT WALTON BEACH — Renovations to the recently-closed Sylvania Heights Playground will start Wednesday, and the park will re-open by mid-July, Greg Kisela told more than 50 park supporters gathered at New Hope Christian Church last week.

Kisela, Okaloosa County’s deputy county administrator for operations, also told the group of former and current Sylvania Heights residents last Thursday that the county will work to extend its free lease of the park property.

The County Commission will be asked Tuesday to approve a one-year lease extension and spend up to $15,000 to improve the park and make it safe for the neighborhood.

It’s Sylvania Heights’ only park. No one at Thursday’s meeting, hosted by District 4 County Commissioner Trey Goodwin, showed any interest in the idea of replacing it with a park in a different location.

“To move the park would be asinine,” resident Jim Gwyn said.

The county’s 20-year lease of the park site at 311 Shirley Drive began in 2000 and is set to expire next January. The site stands behind the nonprofit Opportunity Place shelter for women and families on Lovejoy Road.

In early May, the shelter became the new owner of the park site. Citing the playground’s unsafe conditions, shelter officials had the county close the park May 24.

Residents upset about the closure held a rally June 8 to save it. County officials had publicly announced the town hall meeting date about a week before the rally.

“I’m glad the kids aren’t in danger, but I’m not glad the community doesn’t have a park,” Lee Wetzell, chairman of the Opportunity Place board of directors, said at the meeting.

Goodwin opened the meeting to say the park would reopen this summer and that county officials would work to extend the park site lease for at least another year.

After 2021, the county would try to negotiate a long-term lease to keep the park in its current spot or look at alternative sites, such as a county-owned parcel at 310 Elaine Ave., he said.

But that latter parcel is covered with wetlands, resident Debra Riley-Broadnax told Goodwin. Also, setting up a park there would mean putting kids in the path of drug dealers, resident C.C. Fearson said.

“The only thing that will satisfy us is to keep the park where it is,” Fearson said. “We need to have it fixed.”

Kisela said the most time-consuming part of the upcoming park upgrades will be repairing the playground surface. Other planned improvements include repairing the equipment, improving border fencing and gates, adding a new coating for the basketball courts and refurbishing the backboards, hoops and nets.

While the park will reopen by mid-July, it might take a little longer to complete all the upgrades, county officials said.

Several people who attended last week's meeting asked why the park was allowed to get in such a state of disrepair. Community activist Barry Gray said he has sent photos and emails about the park’s damage to county officials two or three years ago.

“It should not have gotten into such bad shape,” Kisela replied. “We should have addressed it more proactively.”