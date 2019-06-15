A burglary last week at a North Bayshore Drive home was thwarted after a pair of thieves met up with the wrong homeowner.

After Tom Ball, husband of former county librarian Eileen Annie Ball, confronted the pair inside the house, they fled, leaving behind several items, including a bicycle with a distinctive seat.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office quickly posted photos of the items left behind, and it caught the notice of at least two Facebook visitors.

“Does that nice leather bicycle seat look familiar?” asked one in their comments.

“Yes it does, very,” replied another.

By the afternoon, sheriff’s deputies, with the help of officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Franklin Corrections Institution K-9 unit, had arrested the two suspects.

John Allen Dean, 22, a homeless man in Eastpoint, and Ashton Briar Shiver, 18, Eastpoint, were each charged with armed burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance, and first degree petit theft over $100 and under $300.

Since both men were out on pretrial release, their pretrial release was revoked and they remain in the county jail without bond.