To Our Angel, Gayle Speed Ringo, One Year Later

We thought of you today

But that is nothing new.

We thought about you yesterday

And days before that too.

We think of you in silence,

We often speak your name.

All we have are memories and

Your picture in a frame.

Your memory is a keepsake

From which we’ll never part.

God has you in His arms

We have you in our hearts.

Loving You Always,

Your family and friends