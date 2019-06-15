The following report is provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Arrests listed this week were made by officers from the Apalachicola Police Department, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. All defendants are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

June 4

Robert Lee Peterson, 50, Apalachicola, two counts of larceny – theft of utility services over $100 and less than $300; released on own recognizance (APD)

June 5

Dennis Lake Beebe, 39, Carrabelle, trafficking in methamphetamine – 14 grams or over, possession of heroin with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked – habitual offender; $51,000 bond (FCSO)

Tonya Charlene Seamon, 44, Carrabelle, two counts of violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)

June 6

Christian Lee Page, 20, Apalachicola, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana – less than 20 grams, possession of methamphetamine, three counts of selling methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a business or house of worship, violation of conditional release; held without bond (FCSO)

Gary Myron Barineau, 44, Tallahassee, possession of drug paraphernalia; $500 bond (FCSO)

Christopher Brian Buzbee, 48, Apalachicola, possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a business or house of worship, violation of conditional release; held without bond (FCSO)

Shelton Deon Hutchins, 34, Apalachicola, four counts of trafficking in methamphetamine – 14 grams or over, violation of conditional release; held without bond (FCSO)

Larry Mel Cummings, 30, Apalachicola, sale of methamphetamine, sale of cocaine, violation of conditional release: held without bond (FCSO)

Benny Strops, 47, Apalachicola, failure by a sex offender to report a change in residence; released on own recognizance (FCSO)

William A. Marks, 46, Carrabelle, sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a business or house of worship; $20,000 bond (FCSO)

Charles Revel Dean, 52, Eastpoint, two counts of sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a business or house of worship; $40,000 bond (FCSO)

Robert Dale New, 43, Eastpoint, possession of drug paraphernalia; released on own recognizance (FCSO)

William J. Breski, 29, Eastpoint, warrant for civil arrest; $900 bond (FCSO)

Kayla J. Osburn, 26, Eastpoint, sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,500 bond (FCSO)

Kristopher Gordon Kelley, 42, Apalachicola, production of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a business or house of worship, sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a business or house of worship; $40,000 bond (FCSO)

Josephine Michelle Givan, 42, Eastpoint, two counts of sale of methamphetamine, violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)

June 7

Tina Lachelle Kilgore, 42, Perry, battery; $500 bond (FCSO)

Aaron Spencer Massey, 25, Carrabelle, four counts of violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)

June 8

Larry Joe Colson, Jr., 45, Eastpoint, battery; $500 bond (FCSO)

Dakota Scott Partridge, 23, Altha, battery, criminal mischief – property damage over $200; $750 bond (FCSO)

Timothy Scott Partridge, 47, Altha, four counts of battery; $2,000 bond (FCSO)