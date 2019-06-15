When school started in Sept. 2018, it was not yet decided what charitable cause the Apalachicola Bay Charter School’s chapter of Beta Club would be raising funds toward. When Hurricane Michael hit and left vast destruction in its wake, they knew they wanted to help the recovery of those hit the hardest. They decided to raise funds to benefit the recovery of Mexico Beach, a community that got the brunt of Michael's destructive force.

The National Junior Beta Club is an organization about empowering young leaders through public service; its motto is "Let Us Lead By Serving Others." Our Beta chapter takes this motto to heart as we strive to raise funds for efforts in our communities.

Beta Club staged several fundraisers towards the Mexico Beach donation, the first of which was a baked goods sale at the 2019 Mardi Gras Dog Parade. Another successful fundraiser was Dime Wars. In this game of sorts, all of the grades would try to gain the most points by putting dimes in their bucket, while sabotaging opposing grades with larger coins and bills. In total, the Beta Club raised $1,000 towards the recovery of Mexico Beach. Another group by the name of River’s Militia also collected “investments” and contributed $100 to the overall donation of $1,100.

With this amount, the Apalachicola Bay Charter School sought to donate directly to the city of Mexico Beach. Luckily, the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association (MBARA) has stepped in to take in donations on behalf of the city. Hopefully our contribution will benefit the reconstruction of the Mexico Beach community and the people that live there.

If you would like to contribute to the cause, you can donate and learn more at the MBARA website www.mbara.org. Or you could donate through the mail to MBARA, P.O. Box 13006, Mexico Beach, FL 32410.

River Sheridan is president of the ABC School’s Beta Club.