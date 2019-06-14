A Weems Memorial Hospital ambulance, en route to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with a patient, crashed into a tree in Wakulla County during the early morning hours.

Florida Highway Patrol said that about 5:15 a.m. this morning, the ambulance driver. Christopher Dusek, 40, of Thomasville, Georgia, drove the ambulance, which was not in emergency mode, into the southbound shoulder of U.S. 319, possibly due to a medical episode that caused him to lose consciousness.

The ambulance traveled about 100 feet into a tree near Shawn Whaley Road, at the 1800 block of Sopchoppy Highway, just north of the city.

The three occupants, including emergency medical technician 32-year-old Mylon Peters of Crawfordville, and an unnamed 37-year-old patient, were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

FHP said no charges will be filed.