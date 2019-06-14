It’s good to have a former coach who knows how good you are.

Graduating senior Tonnor Segree is headed for Cumberland University, in Lebanon, Tennessee, thanks to the interest shown by his former Seahawks coach Tim Mathis, head coach of the Cumberland Phoenix.

This year’s Seahawks coach, Tony Yeomans, had lined up a college football opportunity for the 6-foot 4-inc, 190-pound lineman at Warner University in Lake Wales, but Segree decided to turn that down.

So with the help of coaching assistant Ashley Teat, who reached out to Mathis, the die was cast. The coach know Segree well, from from having coached him during his freshman year, and he saw the potential.

“He knew me and knew I was a good ballplayer,” said Segree, who’s played varsity football since the seventh grade. “He called me and asked me if I’m still interested in playing football.”

Which is kind of like asking a hawk if it wants to fly.

Together with his parents Brad and Teresa, Segree drove the nine-hour trip to the campus earlier this month, and toured the facilities, and liked what he saw.

“He introduced me to all the coaches and a couple players,” said Segree.

So next year, the young man will be on scholarship, competing for a tight end position, for the Phoenix, which plays in the Mid-South Conference, in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

For most of his high school career, Segree played defensive end, right guard, even linebacker, and he’s considered a very coachable athlete.

“I’m very excited,” said Segree.

He’ll be moving, along with his truck, to drom life on the small, picturesque campus in Lebanon July 31, with football camp set to begin August 3.

He plans to pursue a career as an athletic trainer or a physical therapist.

Plus Segree, who tried basketball this year and has had a stellar high school career on the baseball diamond, could end up playing college baseball.

“The baseball coach emailed me, and said they would love to speak with me about future plans,” he said. “That could be a possibility.”