A Carrabelle bicyclist was killed Thursday evening after being struck by a car while pedaling along Northeast Fifth Street, north of U.S. 98.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, Willie Lee English, 59, was struck around 10 p.m. by a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Kyron Jerre’l Gibson, 26, of Carrabelle, that was traveling southbound on Fifth Street.

After the left front of the car struck the bike, Gibson stopped immediately.

English was rushed by Weems ambulance to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Neither Gibson, nor two passengers, in the car, Shaquana Altrice Weaver, 24, and Xavianna Marie Pinson, 21, both of Carrabelle, were injured.

The FHP release said the crash investigation is ongoing.